Jet2 (LON:JET2) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $916.60

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 916.60 ($12.11) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.35), with a volume of 59141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 959 ($12.67).

Several analysts recently issued reports on JET2 shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.80) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.87) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.87) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.49).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.87), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,242,568.37).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

