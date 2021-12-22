John T. Treace Sells 22,911 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 22,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $360,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TMCI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 218,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $21,331,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

