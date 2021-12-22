K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.95

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$33.95 and last traded at C$33.97, with a volume of 113289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.52.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$362.70 million and a PE ratio of 39.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.79.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

