KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.38.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.78. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,467. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $634,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $5,464,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KBR by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

