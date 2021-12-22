Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.19

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 12047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

