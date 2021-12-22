Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $2,430,419.32 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. 5,576,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,213. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 197,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 38,513 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,469,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after purchasing an additional 229,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 204,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

