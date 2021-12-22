Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,350. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,520,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,818,000 after purchasing an additional 487,861 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,575,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,525,000 after purchasing an additional 290,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

