Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.57

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.04. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 32,156 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

