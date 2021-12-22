Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Komatsu has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMTUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.