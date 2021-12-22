Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.92.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$37.60 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$31.10 and a one year high of C$50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.