Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $660.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $701.17.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $683.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.70. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

