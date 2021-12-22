Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.