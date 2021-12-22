Lendefi 24-Hour Volume Tops $19,277.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $19,277.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.67 or 0.08136827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.25 or 1.00181600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars.

