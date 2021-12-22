Liberum Capital Lowers boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 200

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.58 ($5.01).

LON:BOO traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 115.35 ($1.52). 21,457,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,638. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,446.29).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

