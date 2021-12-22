Lido DAO Token Price Hits $3.00 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $73.72 million and $6.95 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,901.47 or 0.08103690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,251.65 or 1.00222963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00073436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

