Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $136.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

