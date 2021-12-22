LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in LMP Automotive by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

