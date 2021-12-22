Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lowered by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.7% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.42. 12,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

