Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0298 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Locus Chain has a market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $29,189.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

