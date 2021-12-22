Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of LBPH opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

