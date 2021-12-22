Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price target (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.57.

LUN stock opened at C$9.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.64. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

