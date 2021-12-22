Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 89.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $1,679,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $558.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $642.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

