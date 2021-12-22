Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $544.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.