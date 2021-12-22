Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.54. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

