Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $108.44

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$108.44 and traded as high as C$125.58. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$124.42, with a volume of 1,380 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEQ shares. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

