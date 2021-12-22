Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 167.14% from the company’s previous close.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $412.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

