Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

