Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $8.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.10. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.