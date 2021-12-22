Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

MZDAY stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

