McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.