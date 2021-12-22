McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.77

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.60. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 172,713 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$18.63 million and a P/E ratio of -34.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

