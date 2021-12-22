McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $126,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,425 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.39 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89. The company has a market capitalization of $197.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

