McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

MCD stock opened at $264.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.90. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89. The company has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

