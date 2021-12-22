McGinn Investment Management Inc. Purchases 37,000 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises 1.1% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,475. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

