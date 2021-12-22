McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $250.00 at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $236.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $236.09 on Monday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

