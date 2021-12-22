Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $658.12

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.12 ($8.69) and traded as high as GBX 743.60 ($9.82). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.68), with a volume of 345,438 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.57) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.57) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 631 ($8.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 742.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 658.12. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.79), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($518,709.79).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

