Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00279774 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010332 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00017749 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

