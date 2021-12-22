MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,016.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $1,227.94. 339,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,387.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,565.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 772.29 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $43,250,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

