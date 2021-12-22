Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 17,770 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $332.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average is $345.60. The company has a market capitalization of $924.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.