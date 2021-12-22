Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.37. The company had a trading volume of 204,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.60. The stock has a market cap of $924.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

