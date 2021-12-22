Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.17 ($11.42).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 remained flat at $€10.10 ($11.35) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.31 and its 200 day moving average is €11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and a PE ratio of -65.58. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.10 ($10.22) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.61).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

