Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.03, but opened at $88.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology shares last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 734,176 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,584 shares of company stock worth $1,638,035 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.