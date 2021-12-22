Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 722,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.