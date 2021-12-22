Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 859 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 104.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 19.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

