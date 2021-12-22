Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.82 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $201.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.