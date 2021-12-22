monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Sold by Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. monday.com makes up about 41.3% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of monday.com worth $528,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.09.

MNDY stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,641. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

