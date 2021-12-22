Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MNTK opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Montauk Renewables by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 21.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

