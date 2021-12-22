Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

STM opened at $47.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

