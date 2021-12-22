Mosaic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 80,414 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 443% compared to the average daily volume of 14,803 call options.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after buying an additional 2,212,853 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mosaic by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after buying an additional 1,980,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

