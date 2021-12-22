mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $41.16 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.16 million and $232,218.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,276.86 or 0.99300587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032086 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $730.94 or 0.01503473 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.